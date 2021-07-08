Traders Buy Large Volume of Hologic Put Options (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,988 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,194% compared to the typical volume of 231 put options.

HOLX stock opened at $69.64 on Thursday. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 598,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,575,000 after buying an additional 211,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.44.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

