Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,843 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $37,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 589.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 24,114 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMPR stock opened at $71.53 on Thursday. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

