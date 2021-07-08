Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.70% of Helen of Troy worth $35,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $1,004,706.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $232.52 on Thursday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HELE. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

