Brown Advisory Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,970,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,738,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,685,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 18,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period.

TLT stock opened at $148.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.46. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

