EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth about $206,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 37.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.7% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,108,000 after acquiring an additional 43,590 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.50.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,948 shares of company stock worth $35,058,199. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $527.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $486.14. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.01 and a 1-year high of $528.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

