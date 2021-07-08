15,000 Shares in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Bought by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEIP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 48,149 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEI Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.08. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.50.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 154.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%. The business had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEI Pharma Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP).

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.