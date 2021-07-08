Capital International Investors Has $19.33 Million Stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Capital International Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,570 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $19,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. 19.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $39.25 on Thursday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.93.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a negative net margin of 437.14%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

