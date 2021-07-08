Capital International Investors Has $51.18 Million Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 187,016 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Fabrinet were worth $51,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 29.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,291,000 after purchasing an additional 212,648 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 25.9% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 986,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,171,000 after purchasing an additional 202,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,425,000 after purchasing an additional 182,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $12,453,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Shares of FN opened at $91.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.76. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $97.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

