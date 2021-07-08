Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Holdings Decreased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 489,530 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 267.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.15. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $15.71.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ISBC shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

