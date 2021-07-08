Capital International Investors Has $62.72 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,886 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 92,295 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $62,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,170,000 after buying an additional 388,972 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of HDB opened at $74.22 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.88.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

