The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,145,000 after acquiring an additional 134,153 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,466,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,814,000 after acquiring an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,085,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,922,000 after acquiring an additional 36,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 954,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,609,000 after buying an additional 19,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,080,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

THG opened at $137.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.17.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

