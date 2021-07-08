Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $825,000 in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFNL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,975,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Select Financial ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Select Financial ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000.

NASDAQ DFNL opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.52. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

