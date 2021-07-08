Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,816 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,213 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,452,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,564,000 after purchasing an additional 185,909 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,956,000 after purchasing an additional 505,094 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,626,000 after purchasing an additional 228,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,832,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $2,446,101.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,085,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $729,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,781,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,343 shares of company stock worth $10,890,737 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $115.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.73. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

Several analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

