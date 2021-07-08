Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires 2,569 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 90.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 149.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 50,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 29,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 192.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 31,102 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $873,307.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $80,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,671 shares of company stock valued at $5,672,299. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $59.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 1.15. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

