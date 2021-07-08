Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 31.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,078,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258,700 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wipro by 33.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Wipro by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wipro by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the period. 2.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nomura upgraded shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

Shares of WIT opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.75. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

