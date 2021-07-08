Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $28.18 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 98.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $28,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $677,293,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,956 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $567,339,000 after acquiring an additional 651,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after acquiring an additional 576,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,753,000 after acquiring an additional 532,999 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BDX opened at $251.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.86. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

