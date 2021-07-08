Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives $20.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASB. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $64,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,656 shares of company stock worth $1,548,362. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 365,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,799,000 after buying an additional 33,170 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,021,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,807,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $19.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.12.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

