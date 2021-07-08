Analysts Set DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) PT at $95.00

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of DCCPF opened at $84.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.04. DCC has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.12.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

