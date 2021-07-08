Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,763 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in FB Financial by 87.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in FB Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In related news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FBK opened at $36.15 on Thursday. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.51.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $149.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

