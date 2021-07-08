Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $5.77 Million Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,107 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in SI-BONE by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 263.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIBN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 17,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $562,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $71,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 150,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,820,757 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $28.83 on Thursday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.08 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

