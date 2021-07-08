Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 641 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $53,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $76.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $78.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.61%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

