Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Trading 10.5% Higher

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) shares traded up 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.63. 124,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 329,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ilika in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

