Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.26 and last traded at $24.29. 42,544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 52,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.01% of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

