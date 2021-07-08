Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.82 million.Cognyte Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.140-$0.140 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CGNT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $23.33 on Thursday. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.