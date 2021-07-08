Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Trading Down 3.7%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) dropped 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 13,299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 92,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lumina Gold from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

