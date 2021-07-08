Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE) Announces Dividend Increase – €0.02 Per Share

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SERE opened at GBX 104.40 ($1.36) on Thursday. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56.60 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 104.60 ($1.37). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 99.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88. The company has a market capitalization of £139.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69.

Get Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. Its investment manager is Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited. It invests in European growth cities, specifically institutional quality, income-producing commercial real estate in major Continental European cities and regions.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.