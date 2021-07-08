Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Seven & i in a report released on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seven & i’s FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 3.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seven & i from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

SVNDY stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.43. Seven & i has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $24.02.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

