The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Middleby in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.01.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CL King upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.11.

MIDD opened at $173.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 1.73. The Middleby has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Middleby by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,980,000 after buying an additional 161,994 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in The Middleby by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,722,000 after buying an additional 512,838 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Middleby by 2,310.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,021,000 after buying an additional 1,636,674 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The Middleby by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,673,000 after buying an additional 397,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Middleby by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,075,000 after buying an additional 208,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

