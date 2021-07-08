AGF Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Seagen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Seagen by 67.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,542,000 after acquiring an additional 25,653 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 171.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at $623,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $149.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.89. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $111,362.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,783 shares of company stock valued at $18,256,155 over the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.38.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

