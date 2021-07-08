Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1,519.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,316 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Centene by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Centene by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Centene by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in Centene by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $74.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.06.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Bank of America upped their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.91.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

