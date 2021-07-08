PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PKI stock opened at $155.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.11 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.86.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

