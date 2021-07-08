Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $4.32 Million Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2,957.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 3.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,498,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Markel by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 215,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth $131,282,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in Markel by 12.9% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,455,000 after purchasing an additional 14,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

MKL opened at $1,246.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,206.12. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $881.00 and a 1-year high of $1,268.96.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,443,759.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 82 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 337 shares in the company, valued at $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524 in the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,098.40.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

