Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,398 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,604.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $107.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.39. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dan Fougere sold 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $16,243,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 514,644 shares in the company, valued at $45,931,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $634,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,623,828.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 657,791 shares of company stock worth $57,039,244. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

