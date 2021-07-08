Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,762 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Splunk by 1,668.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,348 shares of company stock worth $3,742,508. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.68.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $141.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.67. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.