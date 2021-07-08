Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $204,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Shares of PFG opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.45.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

