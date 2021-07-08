Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $192.00 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.57.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

