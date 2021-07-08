Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and $240,364.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00047611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00129120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00170994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,584.90 or 1.00041617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.07 or 0.00982676 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

