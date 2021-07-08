Rotten (ROT) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. In the last seven days, Rotten has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rotten coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotten has a market cap of $314,707.90 and $1,743.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00057388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00019708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.80 or 0.00871307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00044251 BTC.

About Rotten

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 92,959,815 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

