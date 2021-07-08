Landbox 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $173,424.00 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, Landbox has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. One Landbox coin can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $173,424.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00047611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00129120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00170994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,584.90 or 1.00041617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.07 or 0.00982676 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

