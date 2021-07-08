Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 565,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,764,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SINT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sintx Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sintx Technologies by 1,881.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 237,073 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sintx Technologies by 497.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sintx Technologies by 26,422.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 70,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sintx Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes silicon nitride ceramics in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based solutions for various medical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products.

