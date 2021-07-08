Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Trading Down 2.5%

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)’s share price dropped 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 1,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 23,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 105,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 17,481 shares during the period. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

