Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €13.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) received a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SZU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Warburg Research set a €17.90 ($21.06) price target on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nord/LB set a €15.60 ($18.35) price target on shares of Südzucker in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Südzucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €14.95 ($17.59).

Shares of SZU stock opened at €13.60 ($16.00) on Thursday. Südzucker has a 1 year low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 1 year high of €17.76 ($20.89). The business’s fifty day moving average is €13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

