TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.87% from the company’s current price.

TSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

Shares of TSP opened at $55.20 on Thursday. TuSimple has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $79.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.68.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($5.97). The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TuSimple will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen C. Francis bought 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

