Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives C$6.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.18.

Several research firms have weighed in on CS. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

TSE:CS opened at C$5.22 on Monday. Capstone Mining has a one year low of C$0.85 and a one year high of C$6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.42.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$258.42 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 50,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total transaction of C$273,621.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,280 shares in the company, valued at C$840,786.40. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 182,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.68, for a total transaction of C$1,035,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 817,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,644,536. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,267,312 shares of company stock valued at $6,745,893.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

