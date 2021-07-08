Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) dropped 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 4,994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 6,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 5.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.10. The company has a market cap of $15.38 million, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Tofutti Brands alerts:

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $3.15 million for the quarter.

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; bars; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Tofutti Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tofutti Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.