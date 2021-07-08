Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Shoe Carnival from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $65.87 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Shoe Carnival shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, June 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,072.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.