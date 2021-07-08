Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.00. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $14.23.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

