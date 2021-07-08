Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.00. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $14.23.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.