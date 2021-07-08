Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Trading 1.7% Higher

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL)’s share price traded up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 91 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.19). 350,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 702,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.50 ($1.17).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 260.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.58. The company has a market capitalization of £389.65 million and a PE ratio of -12.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Regional REIT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Regional REIT’s payout ratio is -1.03%.

Regional REIT Company Profile (LON:RGL)

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

