McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has increased its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 36 years. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a payout ratio of 45.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

Shares of MKC opened at $88.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.98. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

