Guardian Capital Group Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:GCG.A)

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 9th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

GCG.A stock opened at C$33.01 on Thursday. Guardian Capital Group has a one year low of C$20.69 and a one year high of C$33.67. The firm has a market cap of C$914.08 million and a PE ratio of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.28.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

